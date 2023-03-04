Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.01% of GSE Systems worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56,566 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems Price Performance

Shares of GVP opened at $0.87 on Friday. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSE Systems Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GVP shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.