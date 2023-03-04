Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Northern Technologies International worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.2 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

