Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 292,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTEK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.9 %

About Fuel Tech

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.