Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of Willdan Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $207,676.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,524,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,800,312.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 119,618 shares of company stock worth $1,984,422. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

