Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,308 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 379,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.74 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

