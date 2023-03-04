Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 197,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

