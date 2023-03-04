Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,258 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

