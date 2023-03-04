ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 279,826 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

