ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,338 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $477.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.53 and a 200 day moving average of $455.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.