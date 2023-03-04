ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

