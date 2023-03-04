ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of Corsair Gaming worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

CRSR stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

