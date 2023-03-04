ETF Managers Group LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817,167 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

