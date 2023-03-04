ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,949 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.