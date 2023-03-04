ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

