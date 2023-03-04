ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

