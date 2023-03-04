ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 42.58%. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

