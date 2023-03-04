ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $857,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

