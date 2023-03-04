Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178.35 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.38 or 0.00091081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $178.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,379.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00405396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00648746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00564672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00175433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00177636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,735,122 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

