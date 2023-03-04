Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,570.48

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $192.19 billion and $6.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,570.48 or 0.07025565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

