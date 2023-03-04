Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,570.48

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $192.19 billion and $6.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,570.48 or 0.07025565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001526 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00074743 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027823 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053637 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024460 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.