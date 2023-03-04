Ethereum One Day Volume Hits $5.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $191.38 billion and $5.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,563.93 or 0.07002926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00053325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

