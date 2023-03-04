Ethereum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.46 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Ethereum has a market cap of $190.31 billion and $4.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,555.19 or 0.06997339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00027531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023853 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.