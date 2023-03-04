Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,728 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $123.22 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

