Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,245 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

