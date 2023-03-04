Ethic Inc. Buys 11,319 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

