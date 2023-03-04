Ethic Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.53 and a 200-day moving average of $455.08.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

