Ethic Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.