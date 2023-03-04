Ethic Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

