Ethic Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

PH opened at $359.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $361.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.23.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.