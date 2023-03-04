Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

