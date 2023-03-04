Ethic Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.