ETHPoW Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $363.64 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $363.64 million and $8.75 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00423295 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.60 or 0.28611934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.44847636 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,978,010.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.