Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,692 shares of company stock worth $14,157,243. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

