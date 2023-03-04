Euro Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $335,966.29 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $335,966.29 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,821,440 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.