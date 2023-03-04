Everdome Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

