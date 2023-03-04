Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,740 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

