Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.34. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.