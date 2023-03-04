Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

