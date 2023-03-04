Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $315.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

