Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,422,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 603,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

