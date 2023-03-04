Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after buying an additional 182,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

