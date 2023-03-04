Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.