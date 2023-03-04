Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

