Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $315.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

