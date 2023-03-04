Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 300,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 657.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

