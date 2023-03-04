Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWR stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

