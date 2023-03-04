Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

