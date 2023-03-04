Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
