Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

MasTec stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

