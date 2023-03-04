Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. Everi also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.39. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $22.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
