Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.
Everspin Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 78,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
