Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 78,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

